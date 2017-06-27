Jet weighing over 58,000 kg pulled in fundraising campaign in Canada

People participate in the Plane Pull fundraising campaign in Vancouver, Canada, June 25, 2017. Participants competed to pull a Boeing 757 jet weighing over 58,000 kg across the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday, to raise money for kids, families and seniors in the Lower Mainland region around Vancouver. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

Children participate in the Kid's Plane Pulls section of Plane Pull fundraising campaign in Vancouver, Canada, June 25, 2017. Participants competed to pull a Boeing 757 jet weighing over 58,000 kg across the tarmac at Vancouver International Airport on Sunday, to raise money for kids, families and seniors in the Lower Mainland region around Vancouver. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

