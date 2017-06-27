Shenzhen launches 'ladies first' subway cars

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/27 14:45:36

Shenzhen Metro Group launched "ladies first" subway cars on Monday, with the aim of providing a better traveling experience for female passengers and advocating care for women. (Photo/Xinhua)


 

Shenzhen Metro Group launched "ladies first" subway cars on Monday, with the aim of providing a better traveling experience for female passengers and advocating care for women. (Photo/Xinhua)


 

Shenzhen Metro Group launched "ladies first" subway cars on Monday, with the aim of providing a better traveling experience for female passengers and advocating care for women. (Photo/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: SOCIETY
blog comments powered by Disqus