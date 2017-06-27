Chinese, Guyanan presidents exchange congratulations on 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping
and his Guyanan counterpart David Granger on Tuesday exchanged congratulatory messages to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between their countries.
Noting that Guyana is among the first Caribbean countries to have established diplomatic ties with China, Xi said in his message that in the past 45 years bilateral relations have witnessed comprehensive development, with practical cooperation in various fields yielding fruitful results and the friendship between the two peoples continuously enhanced.
Xi said he attaches great importance to the China-Guyana relationship and is willing to work with Granger to further cement mutual political trust, expand reciprocal cooperation and push forward the China-Guyana partnership of friendly cooperation.
For his part, Granger said the two countries have witnessed frequent interactions and vigorous cooperation since the establishment of their diplomatic ties, and China has provided significant support for the development of the Guyanan economy.
He said that he looks forward to continuously working with the Chinese side to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and boost the existing partnership.