Is short hair less feminine?

For a girl who had kept her hair long for 27 years, can you imagine how she would feel at the first sight of herself in the mirror?



Whatever you are thinking, think again.



She finds herself trying hard to convince others that she was not dumped or immortalizing unrequited love.



There is a popular song, "Short Hair" by Gigi Lung, that describes a girl who broke up with a longtime boyfriend and cut her hair as a reminder. Since then, some people believe girls cut their hair when they undergo great changes, especially in relationships.



The last thing you want to hear is, "I like your long hair better."



When considering a short hairstyle, we were unsure about the result, afraid that our imperfect faces would be exposed to the world or that we would end up looking like aunties from the neighborhood or the revolutionary forerunners in 1917. If someone tells us they don't like our new haircut, it's like our nightmare come true.



Your neck also undergoes an existential crisis. Your hair can't keep you warm on cold days. You have to wear a scarf even in the spring, and your neck gets tanned to two shades darker than your face due to sun exposure.



Then comes the bedhead. You are nearly driven as crazy as you look every morning when you have to get up 30 minutes earlier to do your hair.



The bedhead bob is known for its effortless messy style, but "effortless style" means at least 30 minutes dampening, blowing and styling your hair in the morning - which means 30 minutes less sleep and emptying one can of hair mousse every month just to control the cowlicks.



Of course, there are good things too. My neck doesn't get sweaty in the summer. I don't clog the bathroom drain with my hair anymore. I don't need to tie my hair when I go to the gym, and I don't need to worry about my awful braiding skills anymore.



You also feel like a fashion insider when there are tons of blogs with the words "popular," "celebrity" or "young-looking" to encourage readers to cut their hair shorter and when people tell you that they will use your photo as reference for their haircut.



New friends are surprised that you cut your hair.



"Shorter hair suits you so much! You look like one of those girls who never grow their hair more than 10 inches," they say.



You respond graciously but are not entirely flattered.



I did not mourn my long hair after the cut, but I love long hairstyles all the same.



Another drawback though is that your short hair may make you less popular with the boys. Is there some unspoken subtext that ties long hair to femininity?



I don't believe short hair makes one less feminine, but I can't turn a blind eye to the fact that I haven't been asked out on a date in a year.



I consulted my hairdresser, who insists on short haircuts for his female customers.



"Do guys prefer women with long curled hair?"



"I do," he replied. "But there's a difference between fondness and aesthetics."



