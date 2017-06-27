Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"The seventh-leaf eggplant is the most suitable produce for Beijing dishes such as braised eggplant and stewed salty eggplant."So said Cao Hua, a vegetable growing expert from Beijing's agricultural technology promotion center, when introducing some of the "new" species of vegetables that have not been farmed in Beijing for years. The vegetables, including three types of eggplants which were once everyday items on Beijingers' dinner table, will go into production at the Jingchao agricultural gardening center and other vegetable-growing bases in the capital. A type of oblate white gourd, which is favored for its abundant mineral and vitamin content, was also promoted. (Source: The Beijing Evening Post)