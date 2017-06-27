Figuratively Speaking





1,366 - the number of drug cases that have been cracked in Beijing since last year. The figure shows that the drug situation remains grim. The number of registered drug users in Beijing has grown by 15.6 percent over the last 10 years. The amount of drugs transferred from other provinces and cities has not decreased either. Public security bureaus, procuratorates and courts are trying their best to address drug cases. Over the last three years, more than 10,000 drug users have been arrested.



80 - the number of old buildings in Donggaodi, Fengtai district that will have stair-climbing machines installed. It is not difficult to use the machines as passengers only need to swipe a card and step onto the platform before being taken to another floor. In Donggaodi, people aged over 60 account for 33 percent of the total population, and they find it difficult to climb stairs. Since elevators cannot be installed in many of the old buildings in the area, the authorities are installing stair-climbers instead. One machine costs 27,000 yuan($3,946) to install, and the installment greatly improves the quality of the residents' lives.



75 - the percentage of people who die from sudden cardiac arrest among sudden death cases reported in China every year. Around 544,000 people die from sudden cardiac arrest in China each year. Only one percent of those who have a heart attack survive, which is much lower than the survival rate of 12 to 14 percent in developed countries. Chinese citizens are advised to get regular heart examinations.



12 - the number of the subway line that will be open for operation in 2020. The total length of Subway Line 12 will be 29.3 kilometers, and it will run from Sijiqing Bridge in Haidian district to Xiguanzhuang Lu in Chaoyang district. The line will have 21 stations along the route, of which 15 will be transfer stations to ensure that passengers will not need to go more than 100 meters to transfer at most of the transfer stations.

