Wedding photos in border police college in Guangzhou

Some 103 graduates at a border police college in Guangzhou, Guangdong province celebrated their graduation by organizing and participating in a series of wedding photos for their trainer. The college was founded in 1994 and is responsible for training border police officers. (Photo/PLA Daily)

