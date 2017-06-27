China and Myanmar hand over 26 drug addicts

Chinese and Myanmar police hand over drug addicts to each other in a ceremony at a border checkpoint in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in Southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 26, 2017. China handed over 14 drug addicts to Myanmar, which delivered 12 addicts back to China. Police in two countries cooperated to detain these 26 drug addicts in raids from June 20 to June 26 as part of activities to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. China has increased cooperation with neighboring countries to crack down drug-related crimes. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Shaofei)

