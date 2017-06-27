Torrential rains hit southern China, killing at least 23

Large swathes of southern China have been hit by rainstorms in the last few days which have triggered landslides and floods that have killed at least 23 people and affected the lives of millions in regions including Jiangxi, Guizhou, Hunan, Yunnan and Anhui provinces.



Flooding has affected a total of 1.7 million residents of seven cities in East China's Jiangxi Province, forcing the evacuation of 270,000 people as of Monday. Floods and landslides have left six dead and three others missing in the province. Northern parts of Jiangxi will continue to be battered by heavy rain until Thursday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Nine people been killed by floods and landslides in Southwest China's Guizhou Province as of Sunday and two are still missing, after days of storms hit the region and caused economic losses of 609 million yuan ($89 million). The provincial government has temporarily relocated 19,547 residents, the China Youth Daily reported.



This year's flooding of the Lanjiang River, a tributary of the Qiantang River in East China's Zhejiang Province, is the second worst seen in the Qiantang River valley since 1955, Xinhua reported. Heavy rainstorms since June 9 have resulted in 44 reservoirs in Zhejiang exceeding their water level warning limit, China Central Television (CCTV) reported Monday.



In Central China's Hunan Province, six residents have died and one remains missing after the province was hit by its strongest rainstorms so far this summer in recent days. The rainstorms have caused 327 million yuan of economic losses as of Monday, the news site chinanews.com reported.



In Puge county, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, rain-triggered landslides ended the lives of two villagers and one was still missing early Friday morning, according to news site sichuan.scol.com.cn.



The Yangtze Water Resources Commission said that 14 rivers along the Yangtze River valley have exceeded their warning levels, and the water level of the Yangtze River's middle and lower reaches is expected to continue rising in the following days. The prolonged rainfall this week covers a wide range of regions south of the Yangtze River, and may trigger floods - including in urban areas - and geological disasters, CCTV reported.

Global Times