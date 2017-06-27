A wild deer is seen in Parnitha's mountain national park, north of Athens, Greece, on June 26, 2017. WWF Hellas released on Monday latest figures on reforestation efforts of Greece, ten years after a devastating wildfire scorched about 38,000 acres of forested land at Parnitha's mountain national park, the so-called "lungs" of Athens. It also urged for vigilance to avoid similar disasters in the future. (Xinhua/Lefteris Partsalis)

