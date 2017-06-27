Pic story: oldest ice cream shop in NW China's Xinjiang

Memetynsup pours the original source for making ice cream into a vessel at his shop in Kazanqi tourist area in Yining, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 22, 2017. 67-year-old Memetynsup Sidiq is the owner of Margilan ice cream shop in Kazanqi tourist area of Yining. As the oldest ice cream shop in Yining, Memetynsup's father began to make ice cream as early as 1933. Memetynsup inherited the shop from his father and transformed it into a fast food restaurant in 2016, yet the main business of it remains selling ice cream. During the tourist rush season, over 50 kilogram ice cream would be produced each day on average. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

Adiljan (R) and his grandfather Memetynsup stir ice cream at their shop in Kazanqi tourist area in Yining, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 22, 2017.

Adiljan, grandson of Memetynsup, an ice cream shop owner, is ready for customers at their shop in Kazanqi tourist area in Yining, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 22, 2017.

Memetynsup stirs ice cream at his shop in Kazanqi tourist area in Yining, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 22, 2017.

Adiljan (R), grandson of Memetynsup, an ice cream shop owner, scrubs an iron pot used to boil milk at their shop in Kazanqi tourist area in Yining, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 22, 2017.

Adiljan, grandson of Memetynsup, an ice cream shop owner, cleans the gate of their shop in Kazanqi tourist area in Yining, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 22, 2017.