Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay state visits to Russia and Germany from July 3 to 6, the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.Xi is invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang.Xi will also attend the 12th Group of 20 ( G20 ) summit from July 7 to 8 in Hamburg, Germany, Lu said.