Happy birthday:



You will only end up burning yourself out if you try to move at everyone else's pace. Your situation is not the same as everyone else's. Do not be afraid to do your own thing at your own speed. Fun will be yours if you relax tonight. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 7, 12, 16.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Inflated expectations will only set you up for disappointment. Try to keep your thinking grounded in reality. The stars will shine on you when it comes to financial matters. This will be a good time to research long-term investments. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You may end up coming into several conflicts with your partner today. Reaching a compromise will be the best way to defuse a tense situation. A friend will look to you for some advice. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You are traversing tricky relationship territory. The key to making things work will be in finding the middle road between what you both want, even if it means settling for less. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will be able to open your mind to new possibilities by participating in an activity that you have never tried before. Love will be yours if you say yes when a friend or colleague offers to introduce you to someone. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Your social contacts will lead to a new opportunity. Minor health issues may end up disrupting your schedule today, so be prepared to change your plans at the last minute. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Do not allow anyone to rush or push you around today. Otherwise, you are likely to make a small mistake that will cause you to have to start over again at a later time. ✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Stick to your principles if you want to get ahead today. Do not allow a minor annoyance get blown out of proportion. If you find yourself in need of a break go take a walk in order to cool off. ✭✭✭







Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Insight will be yours if you take the time to discuss your goals with others. An amazing opportunity is coming your way from the most unlikely of directions. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to love and romance. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Pride comes before a fall. There is nothing wrong with having confidence in yourself and your abilities, but don't let that blind you to the pitfalls ahead. Everyone makes mistakes, so you might want to have someone check over your work. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Self-improvement projects will help bring out the true you. Financial matters will be a major concern today. Take the time to review your budget and look for ways to cut down your spending. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



It's time to assess your life and determine in which areas you need improvement. You will be able to strengthen your skills by attending a course or studying on your own. Creative endeavors will be highlighted. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will get a lot more done today if you strike out on your own. With no one to hold you back, you will be able to take risks that will pay off down the road. ✭✭✭✭