43 firms and 600 job seekers attend Shanghai’s 3rd annual LGBT talent job fair

WorkForLGBT recently held its 3rd Annual China LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) Talent Job Fair in Shanghai, attracting a record number of companies in support of LGBT diversity and inclusion.Showcasing the growing importance of LGBT inclusion as a business issue in China, more than 900 LGBT employees registered online, with 600 actually attending the fair on June 17.More than 100,000 in China's LGBT community discussed this event via social media, as leading companies engaged in the event with LGBT-friendly policies and messaging."All 43 companies who registered for our job fair this year again pledged support for LGBT employees," said Steven Paul Bielinski, founder of WorkForLGBT. "The record-setting number of firms attending this year shows the importance of LGBT talent in China today."Chinese companies, however, should do more to support their own LGBT employees, Bielinski added. "After inviting more than 50 local companies this year including Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent, no top Chinese employer agreed to attend. Although we see LGBT advertising from Chinese brands, gay people expect local companies to take systematic and concrete actions in support of LGBT diversity and inclusion at work, including for their own staff. Marketing alone is not enough," Bielinski said.The event was supported by recruitment platform HelloCareer. WorkForLGBT is a nonprofit business network for LGBT employees in China and a platform for dialogue and collaboration with companies on LGBT corporate equality issues.WorkForLGBT organizes regular networking mixers for gay and lesbian employees in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, as well as programs which highlight the business case for LGBT initiatives within human resources, corporate social responsibility, marketing and branding, as well as other company functions.These include the Annual LGBT Corporate Diversity and Inclusion Conference, the Annual Pink Market Conference (which releases the China LGBT Community Survey), and their Annual Anniversary Event (which releases the China LGBT Social Climate Survey Report), as well as their Annual China LGBT Talent Job Fair.Source: WorkForLGBT

Participants at the 3rd Annual China LGBT Talent Job Fair in Shanghai

Steven Paul Bielinski (third from left), founder of WorkForLGBT, poses at the 2nd Annual LGBT Corporate Diversity and Inclusion Conference.

A poster for the job fair Photos: CFP and courtesy of WorkForLGBT