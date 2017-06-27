puzzle
ACROSS
1 Quite a bit, in slang
6 Little rascal
11 Five-alarm, among chili enthusiasts
14 Negatively charged particle
15 Like a creaky door at midnight
16 Hawaiian stringed instrument
17 Befuddling
19 Scratch the surface, e.g.
20 Christmas tree decor
21 Radar-screen images
23 Pasta serving request
26 Certain hockey position
27 Enter
28 Mozambique neighbor
30 Gain offsetter
31 Important organ
32 Guitar attachment
35 Psychic's claim, often
36 Fatigued
38 Dinosaur trapper
39 Elevenses drink
40 Held the deed
41 Trigonometry term
42 Perused again
44 Feline attractor
46 Celery units
48 Small corner stores
49 Molten rock
50 Turn sharply and suddenly
52 Japanese sash
53 Mystifying
58 Thousand pounds doubled
59 Southwestern grassy plain
60 Show with varied acts
61 Tiny bit of work
62 Arm joint
63 Musburger of sports broadcasting
DOWN
1 Fond du ___, Wisconsin
2 Whom Lennon wedded
3 Can material
4 Relents
5 Use oil spiritually
6 Hearing or taste
7 Relinquish, as property
8 Seed covering
9 Hr. segment
10 Tools can hang on it
11 Extremely embarrassing
12 Giraffelike animal
13 Hardly talkative
18 "Do ___ others ..."
22 What the police uphold
23 Shoestring tip
24 Not in a package
25 Derogatory
26 Elation
28 Stuck in mud
29 Like an enthusiastic fan
31 Legendary actress Turner
33 Rage or craze
34 Gets ready, as to perform surgery
36 Possible, as a plan
37 Sheep matriarchs
41 One at the front of a bobsled
43 Common tree
44 Important part of a parachute
45 It modifies in grammar
46 Struck hard, Bible-style
47 Small drum with a fife
48 Under
50 Q-Tip, e.g.
51 AA candidate
54 90-degree shape
55 "___ got an idea"
56 Woman with a habit
57 Acquire
solution