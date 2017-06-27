puzzle





ACROSS



1 Quite a bit, in slang



6 Little rascal



11 Five-alarm, among chili enthusiasts



14 Negatively charged particle



15 Like a creaky door at midnight



16 Hawaiian stringed instrument



17 Befuddling



19 Scratch the surface, e.g.



20 Christmas tree decor



21 Radar-screen images



23 Pasta serving request



26 Certain hockey position



27 Enter



28 Mozambique neighbor



30 Gain offsetter



31 Important organ



32 Guitar attachment



35 Psychic's claim, often



36 Fatigued



38 Dinosaur trapper



39 Elevenses drink



40 Held the deed



41 Trigonometry term



42 Perused again



44 Feline attractor



46 Celery units



48 Small corner stores



49 Molten rock



50 Turn sharply and suddenly



52 Japanese sash



53 Mystifying



58 Thousand pounds doubled



59 Southwestern grassy plain



60 Show with varied acts



61 Tiny bit of work



62 Arm joint



63 Musburger of sports broadcasting

DOWN



1 Fond du ___, Wisconsin



2 Whom Lennon wedded



3 Can material



4 Relents



5 Use oil spiritually



6 Hearing or taste



7 Relinquish, as property



8 Seed covering



9 Hr. segment



10 Tools can hang on it



11 Extremely embarrassing



12 Giraffelike animal



13 Hardly talkative



18 "Do ___ others ..."



22 What the police uphold



23 Shoestring tip



24 Not in a package



25 Derogatory



26 Elation



28 Stuck in mud



29 Like an enthusiastic fan



31 Legendary actress Turner



33 Rage or craze



34 Gets ready, as to perform surgery



36 Possible, as a plan



37 Sheep matriarchs



41 One at the front of a bobsled



43 Common tree



44 Important part of a parachute



45 It modifies in grammar



46 Struck hard, Bible-style



47 Small drum with a fife



48 Under



50 Q-Tip, e.g.



51 AA candidate



54 90-degree shape



55 "___ got an idea"



56 Woman with a habit



57 Acquire





