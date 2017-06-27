Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/6/27 17:18:40

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Quite a bit, in slang

  6 Little rascal

11 Five-alarm, among chili enthusiasts

 14 Negatively charged particle

 15 Like a creaky door at midnight

 16 Hawaiian stringed instrument

 17 Befuddling

 19 Scratch the surface, e.g.

 20 Christmas tree decor

 21 Radar-screen images

 23 Pasta serving request

 26 Certain hockey position

 27 Enter

 28 Mozambique neighbor

 30 Gain offsetter

 31 Important organ

 32 Guitar attachment

 35 Psychic's claim, often

 36 Fatigued

 38 Dinosaur trapper

 39 Elevenses drink

 40 Held the deed

 41 Trigonometry term

 42 Perused again

 44 Feline attractor

 46 Celery units

 48 Small corner stores

 49 Molten rock

 50 Turn sharply and suddenly

 52 Japanese sash

 53 Mystifying

 58 Thousand pounds doubled

 59 Southwestern grassy plain

 60 Show with varied acts

 61 Tiny bit of work

 62 Arm joint

 63 Musburger of sports broadcasting

DOWN

  1 Fond du ___, Wisconsin

  2 Whom Lennon wedded

  3 Can material

  4 Relents

  5 Use oil spiritually

  6 Hearing or taste

  7 Relinquish, as property

  8 Seed covering

  9 Hr. segment

 10 Tools can hang on it

 11 Extremely embarrassing

 12 Giraffelike animal

 13 Hardly talkative

 18 "Do ___ others ..."

 22 What the police uphold

 23 Shoestring tip

 24 Not in a package

 25 Derogatory

 26 Elation

 28 Stuck in mud

 29 Like an enthusiastic fan

 31 Legendary actress Turner

 33 Rage or craze

 34 Gets ready, as to perform surgery

 36 Possible, as a plan

 37 Sheep matriarchs

 41 One at the front of a bobsled

 43 Common tree

 44 Important part of a parachute

 45 It modifies in grammar

 46 Struck hard, Bible-style

 47 Small drum with a fife

 48 Under

 50 Q-Tip, e.g.

 51 AA candidate

 54 90-degree shape

 55 "___ got an idea"

 56 Woman with a habit

 57 Acquire

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus