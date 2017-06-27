China and Kyrgyzstan conduct anti-terrorist drill on border area

China and Kyrgyzstan held the “Tianshan-3(2017)” anti-terrorist drill near the border between the two countries on June 27. Seven hundred soldiers took part in the drill, displaying high-tech equipment like anti-explosion robots and drones. It is the third “Tianshan” anti-terrorist drill series between members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Soldiers took the helicopter to attack “enemies” from behind. Photo: Ma Shibao/huanqiu.com

A soldier shoots a “terrorist.” Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com

Soldiers attack the campsite of “terrorists.” Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com

Soldiers crawl towards the “enemies.” Photo: Ma Shibao/huanqiu.com

Soldiers ready for inspection. Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com

A team of soldiers marching along a curve on the road. Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com

A soldier jets fire to attack the “enemies.” Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com

Special combat team is on its way to attack. Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com

Soldiers celebrate victory in the drill. Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com

Special combat team attacks “enemies” while under fire. Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com