China and Kyrgyzstan conduct anti-terrorist drill on border area

Soldiers took the helicopter to attack “enemies” from behind. Photo: Ma Shibao/huanqiu.com
A soldier shoots a “terrorist.” Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com
Soldiers attack the campsite of “terrorists.” Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com
Soldiers crawl towards the “enemies.” Photo: Ma Shibao/huanqiu.com
Soldiers ready for inspection. Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com
A team of soldiers marching along a curve on the road. Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com
A soldier jets fire to attack the “enemies.” Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com
Special combat team is on its way to attack. Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com
Soldiers celebrate victory in the drill. Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com
Special combat team attacks “enemies” while under fire. Photo: Qian Cheng/huanqiu.com