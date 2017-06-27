Police call off MMA vs Taichi fight

Shanghai police called off a fight between former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Xu Xiaodong and local Taichi master Ma Baoguo just before it was due to start on Monday.



The fight was canceled because the registration did not meet official requirements, media sources reported.



Xu, however, said the police intervention was a set-up arranged by Ma's side.



It was Ma Baoguo's nephew, Ma Bin, who called the police, and feel free to sue me if I am wrong on this, Ma wrote in a WeChat post on Monday.



Xu also said his rival had waited in his car until the police arrived and then entered the fight venue with them.



The fight followed Xu's win over another Taichi master Lei Lei in May in 20 seconds.



Xu once said that Taichi was "fake," and that there was no value in traditional martial arts because "they cannot be used in one-to-one combat" anymore, the Global Times previously reported.



Several Chinese martial arts masters have challenged Xu, including a monk from China's renowned Shaolin Temple in Henan Province.



Global Times

