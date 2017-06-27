Lottery saleswoman sued for customer’s loss

A lottery saleswoman surnamed Pan purchased a lottery ticket for a client surnamed Chen but mistook his betting number 35 as 33, causing Chen to miss out on a 28,000 yuan ($4,093) prize.



Putuo District People's Court ruled that Pan must compensate Chen 6,000 yuan.



Pan often purchased lottery tickets on behalf of Chen. When the winning lottery numbers were announced, Chen believed that he had won third prize.



When he went to collect his ticket from Pan, she required him to first sign an agreement that she did not hold any responsibility for his loss. Chen refused.



In court, Pan defended herself with the excuse that Chen had already accepted two cartons of cigarettes as compensation for his loss, which settled the dispute.



But the court ruled that both parties were responsible for being careless and irresponsible.





