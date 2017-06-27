Netizens applaud water buffalo school run

Netizens have praised a father's unorthodox approach to parenting after photos of him taking his son to kindergarten on a water buffalo in Southwest China's Sichuan Province went viral.



The father, Li Li, who is an ancient Chinese civilization studies enthusiast, takes his three-year-old son to kindergarten on a water buffalo, and sometimes a donkey, almost every day, thecover.cn reported on Monday.



Li said that it usually took about one hour to get to his son's school and that on the way the little boy could learn how to communicate with nature.



Li also reads classical Chinese poems to his son on the way, according to thecover.cn.



The photos went viral on Chinese social media with most netizens' expressing a positive view of the father's approach.



A Sino Weibo user "Loutaiyeyushenggeji" praised Li, saying that he was creating an artistic atmosphere for his son to learn about the extensive and profound nature of traditional Chinese culture.



"The little boy looks so happy on the buffalo and is able to learn about Chinese classical poems and culture. It is real education, isn't it?" Sino Weibo user "Linjiayufeibaofan" said.



However, some disagreed.



A Sino Weibo user "Aioudengfenglai" said that "safety is important" and it looks dangerous for a three-year-old boy to ride on a buffalo.



In ancient Chinese culture, it was customary for poets and writers to ride on a buffalo or donkey and to stroll about reciting verses.



Global Times

Newspaper headline: Moment of Neti-zen



