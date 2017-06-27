Driver’s parents assault traffic police officer

Two parents in their 50s grabbed and bit a traffic policeman's leg to take back their son's driver's license card, which the policeman had confiscated on June 21.



While driving them, their son made an illegal lane change near the intersection of Chongqing Road South and Xujiahui Road.



He was hailed to pull over by a traffic policeman surnamed Qu. But the driver fled, running red lights and making more illegal lane changes.



When he was finally caught and told that he would be fined, his mother and father got out of the car and attacked the police officer together.



The father grabbed Qu's hands while the mother knelt down and bit his legs twice.



The temperamental trio were finally subdued with the support of other police officers and then detained.





