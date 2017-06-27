Beijingers balk at soaring kindergarten expenses

Attending a kindergarten is becoming an increasingly expensive business in Beijing with a graduation party costing up to 30,000 yuan ($4,385), the Beijing Evening News reported on Tuesday.



June is a month associated with graduations and the trend for celebratory activities that once applied only to colleges has now reached kindergartens.

According to the report, the service, which has been advertised by a family restaurant, was for a party for about 50 kids.



Besides farewell parties, parents of children leaving kindergarten face a growing list of expenses.



"It cost me 480 yuan for my kid's graduation pictures, and another 280 yuan to attend a farewell party, with extra expenditure amounting to 880 yuan this month," a mother surnamed Yang told the Beijing Evening News.



However, some parents have chosen to adopt a tough stance.



"I deliberately chose the kind of graduation pictures that cost only 50 yuan since it is unnecessary for me to spend a great deal," a mother surnamed Lin told the Beijing Evening News.



