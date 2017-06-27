‘Troll’s Penis’ to be re-erected

Norwegians have come out en masse to raise nearly 20,000 euros to repair a penis-shaped rock formation apparently knocked down by vandals, an online collection showed Monday.



The formation, which local guides had planned to make a tourist destination, is known as "Trollpikken," or "The Troll's Penis."



Hikers in southwestern Norway on Saturday found the massive rock sectioned off, lying on the ground at the base of the rock face from which it had protruded.



Media accounts of the damage showed traces of drilling on the geological formation. Police have launched an inquiry.



A local entrepreneur has launched an online collection to raise money to reinstate the pieces.



By Monday, almost 1,000 donors had responded to the appeal titled "The Troll's Penis Will Be Re-Erected," raising more than 160,000 kroner (17,000 euros; $19,000).



AFP

