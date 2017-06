Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Some passengers still don't understand the necessity of security checks."With a backpack and a big bag containing two courier parcels, a subway passenger surnamed Tao who failed to skirt a metro security check at Fanghua Road Station on Line 7 became angry and attacked a security guard. Tao was fined 200 yuan ($29.24) and detained for five days. According to police, Tao refused to go through security because he thought it was "troublesome."