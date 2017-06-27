Shanghai homeowners need to temper their renovation fever

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

It is the best of times, it is the worst of times in Shanghai. I'm not referring to the stock market, the dreaded gaokao (national college entrance exams) or even the plum rains that plague us with its oppressive heat and humidity. The springtime misfortune I'm referring to is the unending "bbbbbbbrap ...bbbbbbbrap" of Shanghai's annual apartment renovation season.



It is with a clenching of my stomach that I read each new notice pasted on my elevator doors almost daily announcing, one by one, the various owners in my building who have decided that now is a good chance to take a trip abroad or spend some time at a relative's place in Hangzhou while a construction company plunges the rest of us into a veritable hell of dust and drilling that will span all summer.



We all know the, um, drill: that special piece of machinery, unique to China and resembling a hand-held jackhammer, designed for obliterating solid-concrete apartment walls. The migraine-inducing noise usually starts at dawn - municipal laws be damned - and lasts until 10 at night. Like ants marching from a picnic, laborers haul out hundreds of rubble-filled rice sacks into the elevator and then outside.



What is it about late spring/early summer in Shanghai that encourages so many residents to suddenly redecorate their homes with all-new walls, floors and ceilings? Apparently a large part of it has to do with "face." No middle-class homeowner in this hyper-competitive city wants to be outdone by their neighbor, so usually all it takes is one resident to renovate and then, like a flu bug, redecoration fever quickly becomes contagious, spreading from floor to floor and then building to building.



And it's not just apartments but entire villas and even historical sites. The city's housing authority recently issued a work stoppage order related to an 80 million yuan ($11.69 million) residence located on historical Julu Road. The property had been purchased by a young, moneyed student who planned extensive renovations in nouveau-riche-defiance of the heritage architecture designation officially awarded to it by the city in 1999.



The original purchase and the subsequent Byzantine administrative twists and turns of this case raised concerns with local residents and housing authorities, who finally found the owner culpable and increased the fines to over 30 million yuan against the purchaser, the construction company and even the demolition firm involved.



Having been a member of my own hometown's Historical Preservation Society and Committee of Adjustment, I can attest how difficult it is to stop these losses of precious cultural property before they occur. No amount of money can ever replace the history and heritage that has been destroyed. However in this unique case, the size and seriousness of the fines sent a strong message to the city's wealthy populous that Shanghai's historic assets are being protected.



Despite being well-resourced, this youngster seemed utterly unconcerned that the villa being torn down was designed and built by renowned architect Laszlo Hudec. This "Ye Shanghai" era icon left his DNA firmly embedded throughout Shanghai. A great many of the city's significant landmarks and residents of note were housed in buildings designed by Hudec.



Hudec's iconic Park Hotel, once the highest building in Asia, has often been cited as primary inspiration for the career of global "starchitect" Ieoh Ming Pei, whose buildings span the world. In this context, one may draw direct lines of influence between East and West. Without Hudec's body of work, we would have no striking Park Hotel, which still dominates skyline of People's Square. Without that hotel, the world would sadly be lacking the sublime Suzhou Museum, the graceful Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong, and the once shockingly avant-garde glass pyramid in the courtyard of the Louvre in Paris.



It is a credit to Shanghai's housing authority that they have made these connections and given teeth to the laws that protect the city's heritage. As common wisdom has it, you can't legislate good taste, but you can make it more difficult and expensive for Shanghai's audaciously tacky tuhao (people of wealth) to flout the laws put in place to save our priceless cultural legacy.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.