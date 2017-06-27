When it rains it pours

If you feel annoyed by the humid, muggy weather lately, congratulations; you have just felt Shanghai's annual plum rain season. Plum rains, which usually start in mid-June and fall until early July, coincide with the region's ripening fruit, hence the name. It is also locals' least-favorite season due to the high temperatures, thick humidity and intermittent downpours.

People walk on a rainy night along the Bund in Shanghai. The city has entered its annual plum rain season on June 19.

You must have an umbrella handy at all times; your shoes and socks will always get wet in the flooded streets, yet drying your laundry is nearly impossible due to the humidity, which means wearing dirty clothes or risk smelling like mildew.



Pestilent insects also thrive in this wet warm climate, so be prepared to get eaten alive at night if you dare leave your windows open to cool off.



Beginning in mid-June, the plum rain season lasts about 23 days on average. This year's rains began on June 19 and are expected to be longer and more intense than in other years, according to local meteorologists.



With still two weeks of misery left, we recently interviewed some foreigners in Shanghai to see what they have to say about this unique yet unpleasant feature of our city.



Katie, Russia



It's my first summer in Shanghai. I have never experienced the rainy season before. Literally I hate it, since I can't stand humidity or mosquitoes. However, the rainy days help keep the summer air cool, so it's not all bad.



In my opinion, it is much better than the enormous heat wave in August. Since it's summer, I can show off my short-shorts and trendy rubber boots, which all together make me feel stylish.



As for the rain, you can always buy an umbrella for 10 yuan ($1.46). However, what really bothers me are the mosquitoes. They just love me, so I tend to avoid green areas. I know I'd better not relax in a park during this season.



All in all, plum rain season is not something pleasant. I need to shower like 10 times per day because I'm so sweaty. I'd suggest having wet tissues on hand.



Vladmir, Serbia



I don't like it because I don't like rain generally and I don't like the fact that mold gets into my clothes. Usually I keep all my things folded in a closet.



When the season comes and everything gets musty, I have to constantly rewash all my clothes. It's pretty annoying.



I dry all my clothes naturally; when it's sunny it usually takes a day, but during this season it takes several days. I have about 20 to 30 pairs of socks to get me through the season.



Also, I get sweaty easily. When I go outside, 10 minutes later I am covered in sticky sweat. I have been in Shanghai for eight years; it's not the best time of year to be here. It feels like being in Southeast Asia without the benefits being in Southeast Asia.



Jessica, Mexico



I don't like this time of the year. In Mexico where I live the air is very dry. I am not used to this much rain, it feels like everything stops when it rains. It takes forever to get a taxi when it rains. I hate it. I also have to use a drying machine to dry my laundry.



Paula, Brazil



It's the most humid city in the world. It's much more humid than Brazil. I don't like this time of the year. It's difficult to dry my laundry. I don't have an electric dryer so I have to wait days. But I am definitely going to get one because it's too difficult to dry.



Jan, Germany



What I like least is the humidity. The air feels very sticky. Also, the view is not nice any more. You can't see far because of the humidity.



I have lived in London, which is not as rainy as this. London is pretty sunny in the summer. Here it's hotter and very humid. It reminds me more of winter in London. You really need to have proper clothes.

People walk in a downpour during Shanghai's annual plum rain season. Photos: CFP

Plum rain season survival gear

Rain boots

Shoes and socks get wet easily, and the streets can be super dirty after a rain. So it's necessary to invest in some rubber rain boots or plastic shoe covers, which are easy to step in and out of.

Poncho

Rubber, full-body ponchos do more to keep you dry than simple umbrellas, especially if you have to ride a bike or scooter. In fact, there are scooter-sized ponchos that cover your entire vehicle.

Dehumidifying bags

To keep your clothes free from mold you may want a dehumidifying bag. They look like little sacks of sugar and can attract and absorb excess humidity in the air. They also have scents that can repel mosquitoes. Much cheaper than a dehumidifying machine.

Portable clothes dryer

You might want to invest in a small electric dryer if you don't have days to wait for your laundry and shoes to dry naturally on your balcony. There are many models on Taobao that are cheap.

Mosquito repellent

There is one thing more annoying than the endless rain this season: the buzz and bites of mosquitoes, which reproduce by the millions in Shanghai's damp wet weather. If you are worried about the side effects of chemicals contained in mosquito repellent, try putting up a mosquito net over your bed, getting an electric tennis racket and buying some floral water (usually comes in green bottles) to keep pests away and soothe bites.