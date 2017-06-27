Senior Ukrainian intelligence officer killed in car blast in Kiev

A senior Ukrainian intelligence officer was killed on Tuesday in a car blast in the capital city of Kiev, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement.



Maksym Shapoval, a colonel at the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry, died on the spot, when his car blew up on the road in a residential district, the statement said.



According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, the incident, which occurred at about 8:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), also left two passers-by slightly injured by shrapnel.



The Ukrainian government is investigating the incident as a terror act. Ukrainian media, citing their sources, said Shapoval was involved in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.



In March this year, another intelligence officer, Olexandr Kharaberyush, who was a colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine, was killed in a car explosion in the country's eastern Donetsk region.

