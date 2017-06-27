Natural disasters in Yunnan kill 5

Natural disasters have killed five people and left two missing in southwest China's Yunnan Province since the beginning of June, authorities said Tuesday.



Strong winds, hail, drought and flood across 14 cities and prefectures in Yunnan has seen 1,909 people evacuated and more than 81,000 people in need of aid, according to the provincial department of civil affairs.



In addition, 108,120 hectares of crop field were damaged, of which 6,900 hectares were completely destroyed, 374 houses collapsed, and over 4,000 sustained damage. The province estimates that direct economic losses will be 881 million yuan (129 million US dollars).

