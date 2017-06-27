Myanmar plans to modernize police force

Myanmar has planned to equip the country's police force with modern weapons and firearms for use in suppressing riots, said Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Major General Aung Soe, Myanmar News Agency reported Tuesday.



Aung Soe told the House of Representatives on Monday that the outdated weapons, currently used in the police force, are being replaced in three steps with modern weapons, communication equipment, vehicles, oil, uniforms and other set-up needs under annual budget request raised to the parliament.



He disclosed that budget allotment for the current fiscal year 2017-18 has been granted to buy 816 units of communication equipment under seven titles.



In addition, purchase of portable X-ray machines which can detect images in social forensic, scent detective machines for explosives, drone-hunting machines, video pole cameras and bullet catcher collection chambers are to be sought, he added.



Established in 1995, the Myanmar police force is part of the Ministry of Home Affairs.



With a strength of 75,000 men and women, the force is headquartered in the capital Nay Pyi Taw.



Myanmar is divided into seven states and seven regions, each with its own local police force.

