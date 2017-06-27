Finland to sign two new defence agreements with Western Europe

This week Finland will enter a British led contingency unit plan and sign a framework agreement with Germany on defence cooperation, the Finnish Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday.



On Friday, Defence Minister Jussi Niinisto will sign an agreement on Finnish participation in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) led by Britain, said the ministry. The signing ceremony will take place in Stockholm. Sweden will also join the system.



The JEF is intended as a pool of high readiness, adaptable forces that is designed to enhance the ability to respond rapidly. JEF comprises no permanent troops, but each country offers units in a crisis situation. So far the JEF has included seven NATO members.



On Thursday in Brussels, Finnish and German defence ministers will sign a Framework Agreement on defence cooperation.



On the same occasion, the ministers will sign a separate memorandum of understanding regarding Finnish participation in the work of the Framework Nation Concept led by Germany. The Framework Nation Concept focuses on working multinationally for the joint development of forces and capabilities.

