Readers chime in on Dalai Lama speaking at US commencement ceremony

Editor's Note:



Last week, US Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein asked the Global Times to apologize and retract a commentary titled "US university fails to teach students correct history of Tibet." The piece criticized University of California San Diego (UCSD) for inviting the Dalai Lama to speak at its commencement on June 17. Feinstein said, "I find it unconscionable that a reporter for the Global Times, a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, would threaten UC San Diego and its chancellor and students for inviting the Dalai Lama to speak." On Monday, the Global Times published an editorial, "Senator Feinstein's request for apology absurd," to counter her. How should we view UCSD's invitation of the Dalai Lama? Why did the incident concern the Chinese public? The Global Times has collected some online comments on this issue.

John







Most Americans are extremely brainwashed when it comes to Tibet. But I'm sure that UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla is actually using his position to raise India by suppressing China. That's the way most Indians work. They're not Buddhists, Confucians, or Daoists. They don't have a win-win mutually beneficial mentality like the Americans. But then again most Americans still believe that Columbus discovered the Americas, Lincoln freed the slaves, we helped Vietnam, and Iraq has weapons of mass destruction.

Chen Sz-heng



China has to be extremely careful with their returned students from the US, because these Chinese students whilst pursuing their advanced studies in American universities are subjected to sophisticated brain washing techniques unbeknownst to them. Many succumb to the mind control conditioning foisted on them, and when they return to China upon completion of their studies, they become agents of "American democracy." Little do they know that the US is a highly controlled society, and that American universities are primarily institutions of propaganda promoting "democracy and human rights."

Bu Ping







Obviously, Feinstein did not care about China's verbal protests, but began to worry when media suggested Chinese authorities should not issue visas to the chancellor and not recognize diplomas or degree certificates issued by the university. When the US acts inappropriately, China should not only conduct verbal protests, but also offer substantial resistance that will cause concrete damages.

Ping



What most Americans know about Tibet is from the Hollywood movies depicting a heroic Westerner (Brit or WASP) rescuing Tibetans from the evil Chinese Communist Party. Now, why can't China weave a story about the life as a surf in the pre-'59 era against the backdrop of the beautiful scenery in Tibet and their emancipation after the Dalai Lama was driven into exile in a failed collaboration with the CIA. Go light on the propaganda aspect and more on the romantic/redemption story, best if done in collaboration with a studio in the US. I would purchase a ticket to see such a movie.

Shan Ren 001



The Tibet-related issues are China's internal affairs, which the US has no right to interfere in. The US' interference in the issue is a violation of China's sovereignty. It is the US that should apologize. The US, relying on its strong power, often encroaches upon the sovereignty of other countries. How should the US feel if one day other countries with more power interfere in the internal affairs of the US?

The Rain in Winter



China should offer guidance for the public in choosing overseas schools, giving specific information on the schools' history, attitudes toward China, etc. This can help students make wise choices and shape right values.

It is me again!



The issue with the Dalai Lama is that this time the UCSD put him in front of all graduating Chinese students who had no real choice to opt out. I wonder what the reaction would be if an Iranian grand ayatollah was invited to speak to graduating Jewish students. The university was asking for an open conflict with the Chinese government and the Chinese students, and it seems that the conflict is on its way.