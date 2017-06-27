India probes Chinese polyester yarn

By Global Times – Reuters Source:Global Times - Reuters Published: 2017/6/27 22:53:40
The Indian government has launched an anti-dumping investigation into some polyester yarn from China, citing evidence for dumping, according to media reports on Tuesday.

India's Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties, under the Commerce Ministry, said that it has "sufficient" evidence that China is dumping high-tenacity polyester in the Indian market, the Press Trust of India reported.

The probe will cover yarn imported from April 2016 to March 2017, and it may result in anti-dumping duties.

China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday declined to comment on the probe.

Posted in: MARKETS
blog comments powered by Disqus