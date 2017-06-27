India probes Chinese polyester yarn

The Indian government has launched an anti-dumping investigation into some polyester yarn from China, citing evidence for dumping, according to media reports on Tuesday.
India's Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties, under the Commerce Ministry, said that it has "sufficient" evidence that China is dumping high-tenacity polyester in the Indian market, the Press Trust of India reported.
The probe will cover yarn imported from April 2016 to March 2017, and it may result in anti-dumping duties.
China's Ministry of Commerce
on Tuesday declined to comment on the probe.