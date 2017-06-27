Five ‘green finance’ pilot zones

Five pilot zones to promote "green finance" have been launched in China, which aims to help pay for a campaign on pollution that is expected to cost at least 3 trillion yuan ($440 billion) a year, according to notices published by the central bank on Monday.
South China's Guangdong, Southwest China's Guizhou, East China's Jiangxi and Zhejiang provinces and Northwest China's Xinjiang
Uyghur Autonomous Region, will each have a zone. Financial firms will get incentives to offer credit and special funds for environmentally friendly industries.
Banks will be encouraged to explore new financing mechanisms, including emissions trading.