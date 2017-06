Figuratively Speaking

1.55b



Passengers carried by China's transportation system in May, up 0.8 percent year-on-year.



50%



Year-to-date gain in Tencent Holdings' shares.



1.9m



Chinese visitors to Vietnam in the first half of 2017, up 56.7 percent year-on-year.



6.8%



Estimated second-quarter GDP expansion for China, according to the China Academy of Social Sciences.



37.7b yuan



Lottery sales in China in May, up 8.9 percent year-on-year.