Drill on oil spilling at sea held near Caofeidian, north China

Ships take part in a drill on oil spilling at sea near Caofeidian in north China's Hebei Province, June 27, 2017. The drill was held to improve the ability of local maritime departments to handle emergency situations on oil spilling. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Ships take part in a drill on oil spilling at sea near Caofeidian in north China's Hebei Province, June 27, 2017. The drill was held to improve the ability of local maritime departments to handle emergency situations on oil spilling. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Ships take part in a drill on oil spilling at sea near Caofeidian in north China's Hebei Province, June 27, 2017. The drill was held to improve the ability of local maritime departments to handle emergency situations on oil spilling. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)