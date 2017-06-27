Ukraine hit by massive cyber attack

A massive cyber attack has struck dozens of Ukraine's government agencies, banks and private companies on Tuesday, authorities said.



Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko wrote on Facebook that the government computer network was out of service due to the attack.



Meanwhile, the country's central bank said that several state and private banks are experiencing difficulties in servicing clients and carrying out banking operations.



The access to the website of the Boryspil International Airport, the largest airport in Ukraine, was also interrupted.



Eugene Dykhne, the first deputy head of the Boryspil airport, said the attack may result in flight delays.



Ukraine's major postal and delivery companies, mobile operators, retail and fuel networks, media and energy companies were among the victims of the attack, which, according to preliminary reports, was caused by the Ransomware virus.



Iaroslav Trakalo, the spokesman for the National Police, said that the cyber police department is working to counteract the spread of the virus.

