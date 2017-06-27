Chinese buy Cobblers

Chinese company 5USport has agreed to purchase a majority stake in English League One side Northampton Town, the club said Tuesday in a statement.



5USport, a sports development and education firm, will purchase a stake in Northampton Town Ventures Limited, who own the majority shareholding in the club, following approval from the English Football League.



"They do have the majority share. You could call it investment or you can call it a takeover. I wouldn't necessarily understand the difference," Northampton Chairman Kelvin Thomas told BBC.

