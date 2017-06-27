Roma to sign Karsdorp

Serie A runners-up Roma have moved to shore up their defense ahead of next season with the imminent signing of Dutch international defender Rick Karsdorp.



Feyenoord fullback Karsdorp, 22, arrived in Rome on Tuesday morning and "will have a medical in the Italian capital, ahead of a proposed move to the Giallorossi from current club Feyenoord."



New club Sporting Director Monchi recently oversaw the sale of speedy Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah to Liverpool for a reported 39 million euros ($43.5 million).





