Injury scare for Murray

Andy Murray suffered an injury scare ahead of Wimbledon as the world No.1 pulled out of an exhibition match at the Hurlingham Club due to a sore hip on Tuesday.



Murray had scheduled two matches at the Aspall Tennis Classic event following his shock first-round exit against Australian world No.90 Jordan Thompson at Queen's Club last week.



The 30-year-old Scot had been due to face Lucas Pouille, but his management announced Tuesday that he would not take to the court because his hip was "a bit sore."



The decision was described as a precaution, with Murray still planning to play the second match against an ­as-yet-unnamed opponent in west London on Friday.



Murray's difficult season has included a host of fitness problems, including shingles, an elbow injury and two bouts of flu.

