Federer to play Hopman

Swiss great Roger Federer will use the Hopman Cup in Perth as preparation for the defense of his Australian Open title in 2018, mirroring his successful early season buildup this year.



The 18-time Grand Slam champion made his long-awaited comeback after six months out with a knee injury at the mixed teams tournament in January, and it served him well.



Against the odds, he went on to defeat old rival Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five-set final at the Australian Open, and followed it up with titles at Miami, Indian Wells and on grass at Halle two days ago.





