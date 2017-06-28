Local artist in E China's Suzhou shows leaf painting artworks

Pang Yande shows one piece of his leaf painting artwork showing the classical garden of Suzhou is seen in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 27, 2017. Folk artist Pang Yande in Suzhou finished a set of leaf painting artwork, showing the Chinese traditional classical gardens.Photo:Xinhua

A piece of leaf painting artwork showing the classical garden of Suzhou is seen in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 27, 2017. Folk artist Pang Yande in Suzhou finished a set of leaf painting artwork, showing the Chinese traditional classical gardens.Photo:Xinhua

A piece of leaf painting artwork showing the classical garden of Suzhou is seen in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 27, 2017. Folk artist Pang Yande in Suzhou finished a set of leaf painting artwork, showing the Chinese traditional classical gardens.Photo:Xinhua

A piece of leaf painting artwork showing the classical garden of Suzhou is seen in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 27, 2017. Folk artist Pang Yande in Suzhou finished a set of leaf painting artwork, showing the Chinese traditional classical gardens.Photo:Xinhua