Road blast kills 8 people in coastal Kenya

Kenya's security officers on Tuesday launched a manhunt for Al-Shabaab suspects behind the killing of four police officers and four school children in the country's coastal region of Lamu.



Regional police commander Phillip Tuimur said the eight were in a truck which was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) along Marrani-Kiunga road.



Tuimur said the security officers were heading to Lamu West when their vehicle stepped on the IED, killing the eight on the spot and injuring others.



"There was attack where kids and security agents were killed and some injured. We are still assessing the situation and deployed more police officers to the area to evacuate the injured," Tuimur said.



Local reports indicate that 17 Administration Police officers were injured and flown from scene. The students were returning to their school after short break.



Kenya Defence Force (KDF) and and special unit of police officers attached to Mangai Rapid Border Patrol Unit (RBPU) in Lamu County are leading the operation.



In May, four police officers and a civilian were killed within the same area after their vehicle was also hit by an IED planted by the Al-Shabaab militants on their route.



The Al-Shabaab have changed tactics and resorted to using IEDs to carry out attacks in parts of Coast region and North Eastern, according to police.



At least 20 police officers and 15 civilians have been killed in similar attacks in Mandera and Garissa counties.



The latest attack comes after the east African nation has announced the launch of a single multi-agency command centre to respond to terrorist attacks and cases of violence during the elections period.

