NY subway derailed with 30-plus injured

At least 34 people were injured from a subway derailment in upper Manhatton of New York city Tuesday morning, fire officials said.



But the passengers only suffered minor and non-life-threatening injuries, the officials added.



New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said transit officials were investigating the incident of the derailment which happended around 10 a.m. local time close to the station at 125th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem.



Service on the A, B, C and D lines has been suspended until the investigation is completed.

