Three sentenced to imprisonment over Chinese embassy blast in Kyrgyzstan

A Kyrgyz court on Tuesday sentenced three defendants to imprisonment who were involved in a terrorist attack at Chinese embassy in Bishkek in 2016.



The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found the three terrorist suspects guilty of crime and sentenced them from 10 to 18 years of imprisonment respectively with confiscation of their property.



The terrorist blast occurred on Aug. 30, 2016, when a suicide bomber rammed the gates of the Chinese embassy in Bishkek with a car. An improvised explosive device inside the car was detonated after the vehicle entered embassy compound.



Two local employees and three Chinese people in the embassy were injured and the embassy buildings were extensively damaged.



The Kyrgyz security committee identified later that the terrorist attack was organized by a terrorist group and then detained five accomplices.

