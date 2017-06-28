Russia successfully launches Bulava ballistic missile

The Borey-class submarine "Yuriy Dolgorukiy" carried out a successful launch of the RSM-56 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday.



The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the warheads of the Bulava missile were launched from the Barents Sea and successfully hit the designated targets at the Kura shooting range on the far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.



Since 2004, 24 missile test launches were carried out, and 18 of them were successful.



Russia has three such submarines, and five more are under construction to gradually replace the older ones.

