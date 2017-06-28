French construction company hit by cyber attack: report

French construction and high-performance materials company Saint Gobain was targeted by a cyber attack on Tuesday that also affected the information systems of many European companies, local radio station reported.



According to France Info radio, the French firm had, along with other big companies, been the victim of a cyber attack.



"As a security measure, and in order to protect our data, we have isolated our computer systems," it quoted the company's communication service as saying.



On Tuesday, a massive ransomware cyber attack hit power grids, airports, banks and many companies across Europe, notably in Ukraine and Russia.

