New cyber attacks hit Norway: report

New cyber attacks that are very similar to the WannaCry in May have hit several European countries, including Norway, broadcaster NRK reported Tuesday.



Governments, major shipping companies and banks in the countries have been affected, according to the Norwegian National Security Authority (NSM).



"We see a proliferation of a ransom virus, which spreads quite wide in the afternoon. It encrypts your computer and ask you to pay to decrypt it," said Mona Power Arno, communications director of NSM.



So far there is one company that is hit in Norway, according to NSM. The agency did not want to specify which company but said it is an international company with offices in Norway.



Major companies such as Russian oil producer Rosneft, Danish shipping company Maersk and Britain's WPP, which is one of the world's largest advertising agencies, confirm that some of their computer systems have been attacked, NRK said.



Some Ukrainian firms, including the state power distributor and Kiev's main airport, were also affected, the report said.

