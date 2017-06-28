Zambian, Ghanaian leaders pledge to cement bilateral ties

Zambian President Edgar Lungu and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday held bilateral talks where they committed themselves to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.



The two leaders, who met at State House, pledged to cement bilateral ties and explore areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries, according to a statement released after the talks.



The Zambian leader said his government is willing to learn from Ghana's experiences in various sectors such as mining, agriculture and infrastructure development, among others.



The Zambian leader however expressed concern that despite the two countries signing a Permanent Joint Commission on Cooperation, which serves as a legal framework to address trade and investment cooperation, there was non-implementation of issues contained in the agreement.



He promised that the agreement will be given a new lease of life and that various ministers will be tasked to ensure that they started working on issues in the agreement.



On his part, the Ghanaian leader pledged to build on the relations that have existed between the two countries over the years.



His visit, he said, was meant to reciprocate the friendship that exists between the two countries.



The two leaders also pledged to work together to promote peace and security in Africa as well as in finding ways to accelerate Africa's economic development.



The two leaders expressed concern that despite Africa being endowed with abundant natural resources, it is still facing pangs of poverty.



The Ghanaian leader arrived in Zambia on Monday evening for a three-day state visit.



Among his engagement, he is expected to officiate at this year's Zambia International Trade Fair.

