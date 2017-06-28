Poland, Azerbaijan sign cooperation agreements and memorandum in Warsaw

Poland and Azerbaijan jointly signed a series of documents on cooperation during Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Warsaw on Tuesday.
Polish President Andrzej Duda together with his Azerbaijan counterpart also signed a joint declaration on a roadmap towards strategic partnership, political and economic cooperation between the two countries.
Another important document was the memorandum on cooperation in transport and transport infrastructure, signed by the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure and Construction and the Ministry Maritime Economy and Inland Waterways with the Ministry of Transport
, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.
Apart from it, representatives of both governments also signed bilateral agreements on defense and energy cooperation.
"I am satisfied that we have signed these documents," said Polish President Duda during press conference, emphasizing that they aimed to intensify economic, scientific and political cooperation.
Duda added that the economic potential of both countries is very large, however, trade between Poland and Azerbaijan was "very modest," compared with their possibilities. He expressed hope that the strong support of the countries' heads of state will bring good results in the future.
Later same day, while inaugurating the Poland-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Warsaw, Duda stressed that Azerbaijan was a prospective market for Polish goods, services and investments.
President Aliyev, on the other hand, said that Azerbaijan treated Poland as "a very friendly country whose significance and economic potential has been strengthening" and that Azerbaijan was interested in further development of bilateral relations. "Today we are again giving an impetus to bilateral relations," said Aliyev.
Aliyev also stated that the signed declaration was an important document, as it dealt with all the key aspects of Polish-Azerbaijani relations, including politics, business, energy and transport.
The President of Azerbaijan began his official visit to Warsaw on Tuesday.