Three Chicago policemen charged with covering up fatal shooting

Three Chicago police officers have been charged with covering up the fatal shooting of a black teenager three years ago, a special prosecutor announced on Tuesday.



Chicago policeman Jason Van Dyke shot Laquan McDonald 16 times in October 2014. He was charged with murder in late 2015. The shooting led to large-scale demonstrations, especially after the police video was released.



The three officers, either Dyke's work partner or police investigator, was accused of conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice, according to the indictment announced on Tuesday.



"The indictment makes clear that these defendants did more than merely obey an unofficial code of silence, rather it alleges that they lied about what occurred to prevent independent criminal investigators from learning the truth," special prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes told a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

