US military post lockdown lifted with no shooter found

Lockdown at a military post in the southeastern US state of Alabama has been lifted hours after a "possible active shooter" was reported Tuesday morning.



The commander of the post said two 911 calls about a potential active shooter prompted the lockdown at the installation but no shooter was ever found and no shots were fired.



Tom Holliday, the garrison commander at Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, said Tuesday afternoon that the 911 calls came from a building on the installation and there will be an investigation into the incident.



Christopher Colster, a spokesman for Redstone Arsenal in Hunstville, said Tuesday that a training exercise was ongoing that was supposed to end Wednesday. However, he would not say whether the active shooter report was part of that exercise.



"I really can't say at this point what happened. I'm not sure myself." he was quoted by a Washington Post report as saying.



The military post tweeted before noon that it was on lockdown amid reports of a "possible active shooter," telling workers to "run hide fight."



More than 30,000 government employees, civilians and contractors work daily at Redstone, which adjoins the city of Huntsville and is home to Army missile defense programs and other military offices. NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, which oversees rocket propulsion operations, also is located at Redstone.

